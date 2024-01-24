VPP to make public aware of Lokayukta issue

SHILLONG, Jan 23: The VPP will organise public meetings to create awareness among the general public on the current demand of the party to stop interfering with the functioning of Lokayukta and to reinstate the services of the three officers who were ‘illegally and unceremoniously’ removed.

VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh said that the public meeting will be held at Mawlai Nongkwar (Petrol Pump) at 6 pm on Wednesday and at Mawkhar (YMCA) at the same time on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that MDA has invited the VPP for talks on the matter.