Wednesday, January 24, 2024
LS polls: Setback for ‘INDIA’ alliance as Mamata Banerjee announces TMC solo run in West Bengal

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dealt a blow to the opposition’s ‘INDIA’ alliance by declaring that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) will go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

As per India Today, the decision stems from unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress, a key alliance member. Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress, stating, “Whatever proposal I gave them, they have refused all.” This move follows a public exchange with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who criticized Banerjee and affirmed that the party would contest the elections independently.

Reports suggest that the TMC is poised to field candidates in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Despite attempts by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to ease tensions, Banerjee remained discontented, highlighting that the Congress failed to inform her about their planned Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state. Banerjee stated, “As a matter of courtesy, they haven’t even informed me they are going to hold a yatra in Bengal.”

The ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, currently in Assam, is scheduled to enter West Bengal on January 25. Its route covers districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling before leaving for Bihar on January 29. The yatra will re-enter Bengal on January 31 through Malda, passing through Murshidabad, both strongholds of the Congress.

Banerjee’s decision to go solo in the elections disrupts the opposition’s attempts to present a united front against the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

