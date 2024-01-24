Meghalaya govt fixes suitable age limit for recruitment to 4 departments

Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to set different minimum and upper age limit for fresh recruitment in the four departments where the nature of work requires stamina and strength.

The four departments which will have a separate minimum and upper age limit include Civil Defence and Home Guards (CG&HG), Excise Registration Taxation and Stamps Department (ERTS), Forest and Environment Department and Home (police) department.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said that the minimum age limit in these four departments had been fixed between 18 to 21 years while the upper age limit had been fixed in the range from 27 years in the case of ERTS department, 32 years in CD&HG department and 30 to 32 years in the Forest and Environment department.

He further informed that the minimum age had been fixed at 21 years at the Home (police) department while upper age limit had been made 27 years.

“We will soon come up with the advertisements for the recruitments to the various vacant posts in these departments in the next two to three weeks,” Lyngdoh who is also the Government spokesperson, said.

Lyngdoh informed that the vacant posts which were required to be fill up in the Home (police) department were around 3000 plus while the vacant posts in the CD&HG department were around 500.

At the same time, the Cabinet also approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Finance Service Rules 1989 to ensure uniformity.

Lyngdoh said that the Cabinet had approved to incorporate these rules in the Meghalaya Finance Service Rules.

“There is a need to incorporate these rules since there are number of departments which are following their own office memorandums which are yet to be regularized,” the Government spokesperson said.