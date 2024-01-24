PM Modi to welcome French President Macron in Jaipur

Later, the Prime Minister will also welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi, along with Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including the Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

In Bulandshahr, the PM will dedicate to the nation a 173-km double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing.

This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs. Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering.

It has a ‘1 km long double-line rail tunnel with high-rise electrification’, which is a first of its kind in the world. This tunnel is designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains. This new DFC section will also help improve the operation of passenger trains due to shifting of goods trains on the DFC track, an official said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the fourth line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity from the national capital to South Western and Eastern India, the official added.

The Prime Minister will then dedicate multiple road development projects to the nation.

These include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and four-laning of the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section on NH-709 AD Package-II.

These road projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 5,000 crore, will improve connectivity and help in the economic development of the region, the official added.

IANS