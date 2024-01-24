State BJP asks Rahul to stop peddling lies about M’laya

SHILLONG, Jan 23: The State BJP has characterised Rahul Gandhi’s statements at the public meeting in Nongpoh on Monday as a collection of lies and fabrications and dared the Congress leader to provide evidence for even half of what he uttered.

Declaring the Yatra to be the “Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra”, the BJP questioned Gandhi about the attacks on Meghalaya’s customs, history, and way of life.

The BJP also emphasised the fact that the party is gaining support from a sizable portion of the local populace in all districts. “If we attacked Meghalaya’s traditional way of life, would people come to join us? If we did, we would be losing members just like the Congress is,” the BJP said.

The BJP also reminded Gandhi that the party makes sure that the people honour and remember each and every Meghalayan hero. “We don’t remember Congress ever attempting anything like this.”

“Gandhi had stated that the Eighth Schedule does not include Khasi and Garo. The BJP wants to know exactly what the Congress party did during its extended rule in both the state and the Centre. Why was Rahul Gandhi unable to bring up this matter during his party’s tenure in power? It’s astounding that he has the guts to bring up this subject.”

Referring to Gandhi’s comment on the Manipur situation which gave the impression that the issue only became apparent after the BJP took over the state, the BJP said Gandhi’s lack of knowledge is understandable as he and his ancestors hardly made a stop in the Northeast.

“We, who are from this region, know that this is a conflict that goes back centuries and the Congress did precious little to resolve the issues. Congress was also in power at both the Centre and state of Manipur for approximately fifty years, remember Mr. Gandhi? Today, when BJP is trying to bring an amicable solution to a festering issue, Rahul Gandhi comes along and tries to make matters worse with irresponsible statements. But then, that has always been the Congress style of functioning,” the BJP alleged.

On the question of Meghalaya being ruled from Meghalaya, BJP reminded Gandhi that dictatorship is a Congress legacy as exemplified by Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. “BJP believes in centre-state co-operation and this model has worked wonders in state after state in the Northeast,” it added.

UDP attacks Congress leader

The UDP also spoke against Gandhi’s comments in Nongpoh. UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh asserted that regional parties are the greatest advocates for the cause of the tribal people.

In response to a statement made by Gandhi regarding an attempt being made by the Centre to usurp district council authority, Lyngdoh reminded people not to act on the whims of national parties who are here to pursue their own agenda.

He went on to say that the Congress was responsible for enacting the anti-conversion legislation in the states where it held power.