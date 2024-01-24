CM says Anthem based on Language Act 2005

SHILLONG, Jan 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended keeping the Jaintia language out of the State Anthem.

Sangma stated on Tuesday that all decisions made by the government must adhere to the law, and that the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, alone served as the foundation for the Anthem’s finalisation.

It should be noted that although English is the official language of the state, Khasi and Garo are its associate official languages.

“The rationalisation gets challenging. We must act in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations,” he declared.

Art and Culture Minister, Paul Lyngdoh also defended the use of English, Khasi and Garo languages in the State Anthem, and stated that unless the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005 is amended, no new version of the State Anthem will be permitted.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said, “I don’t think anyone has the liberty to add or subtract and bring forth of any new version to the Anthem unless there are amendments to the Language Act which is in place.”

He claims that if one listens to the song’s lyrics, which reflect and demand unity, the Anthem is really about uniting Meghalaya. “We have always held the view that the Jaintia and Khasi people are a single, harmonious group. We refer to the groups that bind the two communities as clans. Because of this, I find it really difficult to comment because our creation myths, history, and customs are all the same. Hardly any words are used differently in the language itself. Therefore, I believe that all of these should be considered and that new ideas need to be generated,” he stated.

Lyngdoh went on to say that the goal of implementing the Anthem is to advance the causes of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, he stated that (L) Gilbert Shullai and RT Rymbai were the driving forces behind the founding of the Khasi Author’s Society (KAS).

The minister stated that the KAS was established with the express purpose of incorporating the Khasi language in the Constitution.

“I’m not sure what kind of song we can write if every dialect has to be added in the Anthem,” Lyngdoh remarked.