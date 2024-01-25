Thursday, January 25, 2024
Assam CM slams Rahul, says Cong yatra gets crowd only in minority areas

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Jan 25:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called Rahul Gandhi ‘darpok’ (coward) and claimed that he fled from Guwahati in a car leaving the bus used for his yatra.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma wrote, “After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination.

“Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok,” he added.

Sarma also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra only drew crowds in Muslim populated areas in Assam. He posted two photographs, one in Gandhi inside a bus, captioned as ‘Hindu majority area (inside the vehicle)’ while the other was captioned ‘Muslim Majority area (atop the vehicle)’.

“This sums up the Bharat Bus Yatra. I am very happy about only one thing, mother and sisters in Muslim majority areas did not join this Yatra,” he said.

Meanwhile, replying to a Congress supporter’s post, the Assam Chief Minister said, “In this crowd, you will not even find two per cent people from the majority community. It is a seat represented by Maulana Badrudding Ajmal with 85 per cent of voters from the minority community. You are naturally strong there. I do admit. This sums up the so-called Nyay Yatra.”

Sarma also said that the Muslim women did not take part in Congress yatra in large numbers.

IANS

Woman files complaint of sexual exploitation against K’taka cop
SDM dismissed after a woman staffer ties his shoelaces in Madhya Pradesh
