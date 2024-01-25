Friday, January 26, 2024
Civil Aviation Minister plans pre-embarkation security check facility at key metro airports

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 25:  Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday held a meeting with airport operators where he urged them to adopt new ways for further adoption of DigiYatra at airports to provide a hassle-free and time-saving travel experience.

“Held a productive Advisory Group Meeting with Airport Operators and discussed on issues such as strategy for implementing #DigiYatra for international travel and plan for developing Pre-Embarkation Security Check facility at key metro airports as per international norms,” Scindia wrote on X.

“Also urged the operators to adopt new ways for further adoption of DigiYatra at airports to provide hassle-free and time saving travel experience to our passengers,” he added.

IANS

