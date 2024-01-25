Friday, January 26, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Jan 25: There was tension in North Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after the Kolkata Police stopped the members of the youth wing of the West Bengal unit of BJP live from screening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the first-time voters of the country in the ‘Namo NavMatdatta’ programme.

Shyambazar, the famous five-point crossing in north Kolkata, appeared to be the most tensed area, where the local police stopped live-screening of the Prime Minister’s speech soon after the it started.

While the police claimed that the screening was being held without any prior permission, the organisers claimed that it was stopped without giving any reason since under the instruction of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The members of the youth wing of the state BJP sat on the streets and started raising slogans against the police action. They also announced that they will organise street-blockades in various part of Kolkata on Saturday as a mark of protest against the police action.

BJP leader Tamoghno Ghosh rubbished the allegations that the programmes were being held without prior permission.

“We had taken the permission much before, and the police did not raise any objection then. But suddenly on Wednesday night, an email was sent to us about the denial of permission.

“However, no reason was given for the last moment denial of permission. Since all our arrangements were made by then, we decided to go ahead with our schedule. But the police stopped us just after the programme started,” he said.

The state BJP leadership claimed that the police who remain inactive when ED and CAPF personnel are attacked, suddenly becomes extremely active in creating hurdles for programmes conducted in a democratic way by the opposition.

IANS

Bhopal woman files for divorce as husband takes her to Ayodhya, not Goa, for honeymoon
Civil Aviation Minister plans pre-embarkation security check facility at key metro airports
