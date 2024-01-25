Disbanded pro-talks ULFA constitutes socio-cultural platform

Guwahati, Jan 25: The disbanded pro-talks’ faction of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) has constituted a socio-cultural platform, Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha, aimed at protecting the cultural and linguistic identity of the people of Assam.

A delegation of the disbanded outfit on Thursday met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to communicate the decision to form the socio-cultural platform.

“Three cheers to new beginnings! Following the historic December 29, 2023 agreement signed under the leadership of honourable Union home minister Shri Amit Shah ji, the leadership of ULFA (pro talks) disbanded their erstwhile insurgent organisation and constituted a new socio-cultural platform, the Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha, to serve the people of Assam through democratic means. Their leadership met me to communicate this decision in person,” the chief minister posted on microblogging site X.

“As they turn over a new leaf, I can’t help but imagine the momentousness of this occasion. An entire generation in our state grew up thinking such a transition was impossible,” Sarma expressed.

Reportedly, the delegation also deliberated on the issue of rehabilitation of its former cadres.

The chief minister assured the delegation of a proper mechanism of rehabilitation and expeditious implementation of the memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed between the Centre, Assam government and the outfit last month.

Formed 44 years ago, the pro-talks ULFA formally disbanded during a meeting in Darrang district on Tuesday in accordance with the MoS. The outfit signed the pact after 12 years of negotiations with the central government.

According to the MoS, ULFA shall abjure the path of violence, give up all arms and ammunition and disband the organisation within a month of signing the agreement.

However, the anti-talks faction, ULFA-Independent, led by Paresh Baruah, is not part of the MoS.