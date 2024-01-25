Thursday, January 25, 2024
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Rare golden tiger surfaces at Kaziranga after 3 years

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati,Jan 25: The rarest of the Bengal tiger morphs – the golden morph – has surfaced again at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) after a gap of almost three years, bringing cheer to visitors and scientists alike.

“The adult male golden tiger was recently spotted at a distance by Gautam Ramnarayanan, who was visiting the park and was ably guided by a local tour guide Buddheshwar Konwar,” park authorities informed.

The picture of the rare golden tiger at KNPTR was also shared by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on microblogging platform, X. “Majestic Beauty! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park,” the chief minister stated.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park bears testimony to stringent protection measures and conservation efforts, playing a key role in protecting vital species, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros and the Royal Bengal Tiger.

In a statement issued on Thursday, park authorities stated that diverse forms of pigmentation phenotypes are known in many species of birds, butterflies, wild ungulates, domesticated animals and also in humans.

“Phenotypic variations are driven by evolutionary forces such as selection and random genetic drift. Tigers have a unique striping pattern that is known to exist in several coat colour variants. The most famous being the pseudo-melanistic (or darker) morph that is found in the wild at Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha,” the statement said.

The white tiger pelage is a recessive trait and such individuals are now only confined to zoos.

“The golden phenotype (as demonstrated by the Kaziranga Tiger) is also a rare recessive trait and is currently being investigated through non-invasive scat sampling and DNA mapping by scientists Uma Ramakrishnan and her team at National Centre for Biological Sciences,” it said.

“As both pseudo-melanistic and golden phenotypes are expressed as recessive traits, their occurrence in natural population suggests an even large number of heterozygotes in the population, which can only be detected through genetic analyses (as the heterozygotes look the same as a normal tiger),” the KNPTR authorities said.

“However, if such heterozygotes are present in numbers less than expected from theoretical values, it might suggest a lack of genetic connectivity. In such a case, it might be critical to maintain habitat connectivity to sustain the natural variation and reduce the threat of extinction,” the authorities said.

Previous article
Govt giving high priority to agriculture, manufacturing sectors: Sitharaman
Next article
Disbanded pro-talks ULFA constitutes socio-cultural platform
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bhopal woman files for divorce as husband takes her to Ayodhya, not Goa, for honeymoon

Bhopal, Jan 24:  With the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya was conducted on January 22, and entry opened for...
MEGHALAYA

Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls

Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a major move for the BJP in Garo Hills, former...
NATIONAL

Disbanded pro-talks ULFA constitutes socio-cultural platform

Guwahati, Jan 25: The disbanded pro-talks’ faction of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) has constituted a socio-cultural...
Politics

Nitish wants to stay in Bihar following changed political situation with RJD

Shillong, January 25: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants to stay in the state following a changed political...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bhopal woman files for divorce as husband takes her to Ayodhya, not Goa, for honeymoon

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 24:  With the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya...

Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a...

Disbanded pro-talks ULFA constitutes socio-cultural platform

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 25: The disbanded pro-talks’ faction of United...
Load more

Popular news

Bhopal woman files for divorce as husband takes her to Ayodhya, not Goa, for honeymoon

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 24:  With the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya...

Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a...

Disbanded pro-talks ULFA constitutes socio-cultural platform

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 25: The disbanded pro-talks’ faction of United...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge