Two-min silence

In memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom, a two minutes silence will be observed at 11 am on January 30, a statement issued here informed. “Silence should be observed and work and movement stopped for two minutes throughout the state at 11 am. Wherever feasible, the commencement and termination of the two-minute silence period should be indicated by sound of siren or Army guns,” it said.