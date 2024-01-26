Garo Hills districts rally in celebration

TURA, Jan 25: The 14th National Voters’ Day was on Thursday celebrated in the various districts of Garo Hills in functions organized by respective district administrations.

Tura in West Garo Hills took the voter’s pledge at an elaborate function organized by the Deputy Commissioner (Election) at the DRDA Conference Hall, Tura. The theme for this year’s National Voters Day is “Nothing like Voting, I Vote for Sure”, which is a continuation of last year’s theme.

The voters’ pledge was initiated by the chief guest, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani, during the function. Earlier, the message for National Voters’ Day by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar was also screened during the function. The chief guest along with other distinguished dignitaries felicitated the Best Booth Level Officers and also distributed the EPIC to the newly enrolled voters of 18-19 years under West Garo Hills on the occasion with certificates and mementos.

In South West Garo Hills, the Multi Facility Centre in Ampati witnessed a spirited celebration of National Voters’ Day with a diverse gathering graced by prominent figures such as Deputy Commissioner of Police, RP Marak, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, ADCs and BDOs, officials from various line departments, staff of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, BLOs, District Icons, political party members, students, and citizens of Ampati.

Highlighting the event, the Best BLOs of the district were honoured, recognising Ganjuram Koch, Soron Ch. Sangma, and Meherunisha R Marak for their exceptional contributions at different polling stations. The attendees, led by the District Election Officer, also took the Voter’s Pledge, emphasizing the civic duty of every citizen.

Newly enrolled voters were presented with their EPIC cards during the event. District icon Klingson D Marak, a member of the Indian Blind Football team, shared inspiring experiences, while Chesrang N Marak and also Jebilbang M Sangma, a representative of the Blind Football Association, Meghalaya, presented a soulful song.

As part of the Electoral Literacy Campaign, a drawing and slogan writing competition was organized, with Brediana N Marak and Abhik Hajong securing the top positions in drawing, and Brenosa M Marak and Abigail R Marak excelling in slogan writing.

The occasion was observed in North Garo Hills in a function organised by the District Election Office at the Mini Secretariat at Resubelpara.