On rebuttals to article on state anthem

In response to rebuttals to my article (ST Jan 23, 2024), my reply to Prof Omarlin Kyndiah would be that my comment about false-Hinduism was not a personal comment, so I’m sorry if you took it personally and was hurt by it for that was not my intention. It was an intellectual comment and I think I need to elaborate: If the religion of the Pnars makes provision for the worship of Hindu gods like the Kali, the Durga, Ram & Lakhon, abstinence from eating beef and others, then it should be Hindu, but it is not Hindu because the Pnars do not fall under the varna system of the Hindu religion. Otherwise, they would be either Scheduled caste or Other Backward Class, if they do not fall under the four varnas. However, we see that the Pnars are a Scheduled tribe under ‘Khasi’ on the basis that their blood relation is inseparable from the rest of the Khasis. It would be impossible to differentiate which individual is Khasi and which one is Pnar/Jaintia/Hindu on that basis (what tribe is a Lanong, and what tribe is a Mukhim).

Another fact is that the Pnars very strongly subscribe to and more ardently in fact to the creation tradition of the Khasi which is the Hynniewtrep tradition. We all know that symbols of these traditions are in the form of Lum Diengiei and Sohpetbneng and those are located in the Khasi Hills. The way I see it therefore is that the Pnar religion is almost-Hindu but still Khasi by all its core characteristics, hence my definition in scientific jargon (such as a pseudopodia [false-limb] in a cell membrane, which is a term often used for clarification). It is not meant to be derogatory in any way. I’m sorry if it came across that way. And for the information of Prof Kyndiah, I am not a pastor. Also, I should say that religion is not important to me, so I would like to end this discussion on religion here and let it remain as my opinion if you do not agree. Love is more important to me and I would like to continue on that note if I have to. I don’t mind changing my opinion if somebody can counter my arguments. In fact, I’d be happy to do so.

Apropos Heitarmi Paswet’s response to my article, I should say that it is a well-appreciated attempt to rebut, but I never said most of the words. For example, I never pointed out that ‘Khasis and Jaintias are sibling tribes and no less’. In fact, I said there is no such thing as a Jaintia tribe and that we are all Khasi. Also, I do not harbour any prejudices against anyone personally. I love everyone, but I hate bad ideas and ideologies. The other rebuttals to my arguments seem weak and not properly argued. If you can prove me wrong, I’d be more than happy to discard my opinions because I only want the truth. Thanks for the opportunity to discuss!

Ward's Lake, the venue of the evening market!

Ward’s Lake is known as one of the famous and iconic lake in Shillong. The lake is very much popular among the tourists and is one of the prides of Shillong besides the Golf Course. These two sites should in fact be considered as heritage tourist spots.

The initiative of the Meghalaya Tourism Department to set up an evening market from 19th January to 31st March 2024 at the premises of the lake is not a good lead to promote tourism. Ward’s Lake is surrounded on three sides by well-kept gardens with a variety of flowering plants, shrubs and trees, which serves as a micro natural habitat for birds and other creatures such as bees which are very essential for the environment. In the past few years, Shillong has witnessed various events being hosted in this premises with the erection of several stalls and this year a stage for musicians was also constructed. The natural beauty of Ward’s Lake should be kept unconsumed by the frequent erection of these temporary shacks. The late evening loud human activities and music can be a disturbance for many birds that have made their homes on the trees around the lake. This has distorted the natural beauty and serenity of this place.

I am not against the promotion of tourism in our State but this kind of frequent nuisance is disruptive to the peaceful ecology at the lake. The State has been focussing on youth development and growth by promoting various start-ups for which they need this kind of exposure, but the Tourism Department could have selected other spots for hosting such kinds of evening markets.

Quoting your daily dated June 26, 2022, “Ward’s Lake is maintained by various Departments, like the Forest and Environment Department, Tourism Department and Fisheries Department”. I would prefer to suggest that the Horticulture Department can also be involved in maintaining the gardens and the flower beds. The people of Shillong and Meghalaya as a whole are mostly flower and plant lovers and are passionate about gardening. Ward’s Lake could be further upgraded into a much more popular beautiful garden besides the lake if the Horticulture Department takes it seriously in putting more effort. This can attract the attention of more tourists to visit the place. This will help generate more income for our State without distorting the iconic and beautiful Ward’s Lake. I request the Forest and the Environment Department to take steps to safeguard the natural beauty of the lake and preserve it for our future generations for many more years to come.

I assert that the Tourism Department should find another spot to promote its cause and spare Ward’s Lake.

