Suu Kyi’s house arrest home up for grabs

Bangkok, Jan 25: A court in military-controlled Myanmar on Thursday ordered the family home of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, where she spent 15 years under house arrest, put on auction in March following a bitter decades-long legal dispute between her and her brother.

The decision by a district court in Yangon, the country’s largest city, came nearly 1 1/2 years after the Supreme Court upheld a special appeal lodged by Suu Kyi’s estranged older brother, Aung San Oo, granting him half ownership of the family property that the siblings inherited in Yangon.

A legal official familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to release information, said the district court decided to auction the property on March 20 with a floor price of 315 billion Myanmar kyats (about $90 million).

He said the auction will be held in front of the historic property. The 1.923-acre (0.78-hectare) family property on Inye Lake with a two-story colonial-style building was given by the government to Suu Kyi’s mother, Khin Kyi, after her husband, independence hero Gen Aung San, was assassinated in July 1947. (AP)