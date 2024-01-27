Saturday, January 27, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

World is witnessing mettle of India’s daughters: PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the world is witnessing that the daughters of India are proving their mettle in every field be it land, sea, air or space.

“There was a time when the role of women in society was limited to cultural arrangements and organisations. But today the entire world is witnessing the daughters of India are proving their mettle in every field: land, sea, air or space,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

He said that the historic 75th Republic Day was dedicated to Nari Shakti. “The country showcased the strides made by the daughters of India in every walk of life,” Modi said.

He highlighted the determination of the women participants in the Republic Day parade and said that it is not a result of overnight success but the dedicated efforts of the last 10 years.

“Nari has always been considered as Shakti in Indian traditions,” Modi remarked as he mentioned valiant warriors like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rani Chennamma and Queen Velu Nachiyar who crushed the British.

He said that removing all obstacles in the entry of women into sectors which were once barred or limited and gave examples of opening up the front line of all three defence forces, permanent commission for women in defence, and command roles and combat positions.

“Be it Agniveer or fighter pilots the participation of women is only increasing,” Modi said.

He also informed about the opening of admission for girl students in Sainik Schools.

“Number of women in the Central Armed Forces has more than doubled in the last 10 years, while states are being encouraged to recruit more women in the state police force,” Modi said.

He also talked about the change in mentality of calling the border village as the last village. “Now these villages are the ‘first villages’ the ‘Vibrant Villages’. These villages are going to become big tourist centers in the coming days,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said that Subedar Preeti Rajak, Trap Shooter, has created history as she has become the First woman Subedar of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army said that it is breaking barriers and setting new records.

“Her journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti,” the ministry said.

IANS

