Sunday, January 28, 2024
NATIONAL

Online school classes in Lucknow till Feb 3 due to cold wave

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Jan 28 :In view of the cold wave in Lucknow district, the district administration has ordered that till February 3, wherever possible, classes can be conducted through online medium in all government/non-government/private schools up to class 12.

“In schools where classes are being conducted physically, their timings will be between 10 am and 3 pm only,” said District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

The order read: “It will be the responsibility of the school management to make adequate arrangements to protect students from cold in the classrooms and it should be ensured that room heaters etc are used to maintain normal temperature in each room.”

Students should not be made to sit outside/in the open for classes/practical/exams. The compulsion for students to wear uniform should not be made mandatory and it is advised that students be allowed to come to school only wearing warm clothes. The district magistrate directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the said order.(IANS)

NATIONAL

Rule of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for makers of Constitution: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday said...
NATIONAL

Two JU students accused of abetting suicide of visibly impaired female student

Kolkata, Jan 28 :Two students of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) have been accused of abetting the suicide...
NATIONAL

Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha likely to be DyCMs in Bihar

Patna, Jan 28: After Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on Sunday, BJP elected Samrat...
NATIONAL

Three held for desecrating Ambedkar flag in UP village

Ballia, Jan 28 : Three persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia after a purported video of them...

