Sunday, January 28, 2024
NATIONAL

UP ATS arrests two for running fake currency racket

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Jan 28:The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has claimed to have busted an international fake currency racket following the arrest of two Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) suppliers from Varanasi, said senior police officials in Lucknow.

The two were arrested on Saturday. The ATS officials confirmed the two accused were identified as Deepak Kumar and Chandan Sainik, both residents of Pratapgarh.

The officials said the duo had a past record of smuggling narcotics and drugs.

They had been arrested for the first time for smuggling FICN from the Bangladesh border into Uttar Pradesh.

The total amount of FICN to the face value of Rs 97.500 lakh, all in 500 denominations, was recovered from their possession. (IANS)

