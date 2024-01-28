Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks fans for extending warm welcome to Jonas Brothers

Shillong, January 28: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in ‘Love Again’ and ‘Citadel’, expressed gratitude to India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai for extending a warm welcome to her husband Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers performed for the first time in India and served a delectable musical treat to their fans.

Nick took to the stage along with his brothers Kevin and Joe at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.

The crowd at the festival went crazy when Kevin called Nick ‘Jiju’ for the Indian fans of the singer-songwriter.

Several videos have been widely going viral on the internet which show overenthusiastic fans going gaga over the star as they showered him with chants of ‘jiju’ throughout the concert.

Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the video from the concert as fans cheered up for the singer while screaming out loud, ‘Jiju’. Reacting to it, Nick Jonas says: “Jiju! I love you all so much.”

Priyanka shared the video and wrote, “My heart (accompanied by a red heart and face holding tears emoji) thank you Mumbai.” She also tagged the official Instagram handles of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Jonas Brothers.

Prior to the set, the organisers played ‘Galla Goodiyaan’ from the 2015 film ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ which starred Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Nick owned the stage with his vocals, he also shredded on stage as he joined forces with his brother on the lead guitar. The energy of the performers and the crowd was over the roof.

The wind section was killing it right at the front of the stage with trombone, trumpet and soprano saxophone. They played the song ‘Play My Music’ from the film ‘Camprock’. Nick said, “As a family we have a deep connection with this beautiful country. I’ve been waiting to be in India for a long long time”, before he pulled off a Vin Diesel as he said, “We consider every single one of you here tonight as family.” (IANS)