Vicky Kaushal calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘major inspiration’ as she wraps up new film

Shillong, January 28: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, has called his ‘Chhava’ actress Rashmika Mandanna a “major inspiration.”

The actor recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram and reposted a Story by Rashmika where she expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew of the film after she wrapped up the film.

Rashmika said in jest that Vicky has been very warm and kind to her during the filming except for the last day of the shoot.

In her next story, the actress praised her co-star Vicky Kaushal and wrote: Calling him a “Maharaj”, she wrote: “It’s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic).”

Responding to the same, Vicky wrote: “@rashmika_mandanna… neen yennane ullia? The whole set is missing your warmth and energy immensely. People don’t know that the smile you have on your worst days is bigger and better than the smile most have on their best days.”

He further mentioned: “Major inspiration! Thank you for being our Yesubai and my regards to Aunty as well. Oh and btw what are you thinking now?” (IANS)