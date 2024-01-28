Sunday, January 28, 2024
PTI could face ban if top brass convicted: political opponents

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opponents are of the view that party could face a ban if its founder Imran Khan and other top brass leaders are convicted in various cases pending in the court.

The under-trial cases are pertaining to May 9 violence, flouting the Secrets Act in the cipher case and the foreign funding case, among others.

In 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared that PTI had received “prohibited funds”, creating an opportunity for then PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif to seek dissolution of the PTI.

The PDM government had got an opportunity to raise the question before the Supreme Court to declare the PTI a banned entity but then Shehbaz Sharif government opted to agitate the matter later at an appropriate time, Azam Nazir Tarrar, Law and Justice Minister in the previous government told The News.

The PTI leaders were unavailable for comment. (IANS)

