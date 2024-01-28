Three held for desecrating Ambedkar flag in UP village

Ballia, Jan 28 : Three persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia after a purported video of them desecrating a flag bearing a picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar went viral on social media, the police said.

The incident took place in the Rasra police station area of the Ballia district on Saturday.

According to the police, in the video circulated on social media on Saturday some people of Pakwainar village were seen uprooting a flag carrying the picture of BR Ambedkar.

The police said that the accused were being interrogated to ascertain their motive behind the incident.

Their names have not been disclosed.(IANS)