Sunday, January 28, 2024
NATIONAL

TN Cong upset over DMK minister’s remarks

By: Agencies

Chennai, Jan 28 : The Tamil Nadu Congress committee was upset over the remarks made by senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Raja Kannappan’s that the Congress was not doing anything but was seeking more seats.

Kannappan had in a recent programme said, “The Congress in Tamil Nadu is not doing anything for the welfare and benefit of the people and instead during election time they come and ask for seats.”

In the speech, he also said that the people of Tamil Nadu are not giving any importance to Congress as the party was seen only during election season seeking seats. The speech of Raja Kannan went viral.

A senior leader of the Congress party told IANS that the statement of the minister in the threshold of an election period speaking in this manner was creating difficulties for the party. He said that the DMK-Congress alliance was in good stead in Tamil Nadu and added that such an irresponsible statement by a senior leader of the DMK was not in good intention.

The Congress leader also said that Congress was a Pan India party unlike the DMK and that seats were provided to the Congress as part of the broader alliance.

The Congress has already communicated its protest to DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin.

In the 2019 general elections, Congress contested 10 seats and won nine. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan lost the Theni Lok Sabha seat against the AIADMK candidate O.P. Raveendranathan. It may be noted that this was the only seat the DMK front has lost in the 2019 general elections.(IANS)

Yogi Adityanath to lead BJP’s ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign from Feb 4
