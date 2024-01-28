Sunday, January 28, 2024
Yogi Adityanath to lead BJP’s ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign from Feb 4

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Jan 28 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s eight-day ‘gaon chalo’ campaign from February 4.

The BJP will embark on this campaign on a party directive that has asked the cadres and leaders to ensure that “vote percentage in each booth increases by 10 per cent in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Yogi Adityanath, his ministers and other BJP leaders from the state, including state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, will be part of the ‘gaon-chalo’ campaign.

Each leader will have to spend 24 hours in villages, discussing party policies in rural settings.

The ‘Ram Mandir’ inauguration in Ayodhya and the opposition’s decision to skip the event could also be raised by BJP leaders in villages.

The BJP will soon name ‘gram sanyojaks’ and ‘gram pravasis’ (village coordinators and those tasked with village stay) who will do the “microplanning” for the “door-to-door, person-to-person” mass contact campaign in rural UP.

“The idea is to connect with the entire rural population, reach the areas still unreached to take the party’s word, plan and commitment to the masses,” said a BJP functionary.

The participation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his senior ministers will indicate the seriousness that the party has attached to this drive.

Before it embarks on the ‘gaon chalo campaign’, the BJP will wrap up plans to open Lok Sabha election offices and set up election committees.

UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said that ahead of the ‘gaon chalo’ campaign, the party will hold two-day divisional level workshops from February 1 in which cadres will be trained on how to interact with villagers and to maximise content messaging so that the impact of pro-poor schemes of “double engine Modi and Yogi” governments could be shared with the masses.

These party leaders will discuss achievements of the “double engine” BJP governments during these rural meets.(IANS)

