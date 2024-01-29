Monday, January 29, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Fighter’ tops global box-office, collects $25 million on weekend

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 29: Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ was the highest grossing film of the weekend at the global box office, with box office revenues of $25.1 million.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, whose previous film, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, reports Variety.

‘Fighter’ revolves around the Indian Air Force and was released on January 25, ahead of Republic Day, a public holiday. The film depicts Indian conflicts with Pakistan and was banned across the Middle East where there is a large Pakistani migrant worker population.

‘Fighter’ released across 23 territories and recorded a $24.5 million worldwide weekend, with $20.8 million of that total earned in international territories, i.e. outside North America. Including the Thursday numbers, it had worldwide cumulative collections of $25.1 million, as per the data from ComScore.

In North America, ‘Fighter’ collected $3.7 million over the three-day weekend and $4.3 million over four days. In India, it collected $17.7 million over four days. In second place worldwide was Columbia Pictures’ romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You’ with $19 million. After its sixth weekend on release the film has $127 million worldwide, with $71.1 million in North America.

As per Variety, in third position, Amazon MGM’s Jason Statham action-thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ earned $18.3 million and has a worldwide cumulative box office of $104 million, including $42.2 million from North America after three weekends on release.

On the worldwide ranking, Warner Brothers’ chocolatier origin story ‘Wonka’ starring Timothee Chalamet, placed fourth with $13.7 million. After seven weekends on release, the film has a sweet $552 million worldwide, including $195.1 million in North America.

Rounding off the top five was Searchlight’s double Golden Globe-winning offbeat comedy ‘Poor Things’ distributed internationally by Disney, with $13.04 million. The film has collected $51 million worldwide, including $24.7 million in North America, after its eighth weekend on release. (IANS)

Previous article
Sandeep Reddy, Srikanth Odela fete Chiranjeevi for Padma Vibhushan
spot_img

Related articles

Politics

Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum

Shillong, January 29: The upcoming biennial elections for 6 Rajya Sabha Seats are being held at a time...
NATIONAL

Tirumala temple body’s budget crosses Rs 5,000 crore

Tirupati, Jan 29: The budget of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which administers the world's richest Hindu temple at...
Business

Finance Ministry says Indian economy to grow 7% in FY24

Shillong, January 29: The Finance Ministry said on Monday that it now appears very likely that the Indian...
NATIONAL

Bid to improve policing: Assam appoints 36 scientific assistants in forensic science directorate

Guwahati, Jan 29: The Assam government has, in a significant step towards forensic-based investigation of crimes and facilitating...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum

Politics 0
Shillong, January 29: The upcoming biennial elections for 6...

Tirumala temple body’s budget crosses Rs 5,000 crore

NATIONAL 0
Tirupati, Jan 29: The budget of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam...

Finance Ministry says Indian economy to grow 7% in FY24

Business 0
Shillong, January 29: The Finance Ministry said on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum

Politics 0
Shillong, January 29: The upcoming biennial elections for 6...

Tirumala temple body’s budget crosses Rs 5,000 crore

NATIONAL 0
Tirupati, Jan 29: The budget of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam...

Finance Ministry says Indian economy to grow 7% in FY24

Business 0
Shillong, January 29: The Finance Ministry said on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge