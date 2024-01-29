Monday, January 29, 2024
INDIA bloc game is over, says UP Dy CM

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Jan 29: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday that the “game” of the opposition alliance is over.

Slamming former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Maurya said that Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has already proved to be a failure.

Maurya’s statement comes a day after Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time with the support of the BJP after snapping ties with the opposition’s INDIA bloc.

“The ‘INDIA bloc will not be able to stop the Modi government from coming to power for the third time. The game of the INDIA bloc is over,” the deputy chief minister stated.

“The BJP has succeeded in raising the standard of living of the common man through welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is entering Bihar at a time when former Congress ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switched sides with the BJP-led NDA a day earlier.

Maurya further said, “The BJP has succeeded in raising the standard of living of the common man through welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Everyone believes that only Modi can give a strong government to the country. The NDA bloc is getting stronger. Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time with a huge majority. We will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.”

IANS

Previous article
SC transfers to itself all proceedings pending before Calcutta HC in fake caste certificate case
Next article
Country cannot develop without social & financial justice: Rahul
