POT POURRI

UK’s Thetford museum gets about 200k pound grant to mark the legacy of Punjab’s last Maharajah

London, Jan 28: A museum in the UK has been awarded nearly 200,000 pounds in grant by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to mark the legacy of Maharajah Duleep Singh, the last ruler of the Sikh empire.

Ancient House Museum in Norfolk’s Thetford was awarded the money on its 100th anniversary, BBC reported.

The museum was founded in 1924 by Prince Frederick Duleep Singh, the son of Maharajah Duleep Singh.

The 198,059 pounds grant will be used to tell the family’s story through displays, the report said.

Maharajah Duleep Singh was the youngest son of Maharajah Ranjit Singh, who founded the Sikh empire in the Punjab in 1799.

After the deaths of his father and brother, Duleep Singh became ruler of the kingdom at the age of five but was removed from the throne after Britain annexed the Punjab in 1849.

At the age of 15, Duleep Singh arrived in England and later made his home at Elveden Hall in Suffolk. His family remained in the area for the next century.

Prince Frederick, Duleep Singh’s second son, donated Thetford’s Ancient House Museum to the people of the town.

He was a part of the Suffolk and Norfolk Yeomanry and served in World War One.

The museum is now starting a two-year project to showcase “the fascinating history of the Duleep Singh family”, said Robyn Llewellyn, the director of England, Midlands and East for the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Norfolk County Council said the new displays would include “a sumptuous ‘treasury’ of Anglo-Punjab history, a model of Elveden Hall, a loan of a portrait of Duleep Singh and displays marking the family’s contributions and activism to achieve universal suffrage”. (PTI)