Monday, January 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Iran launches 3 satellites into space

By: Agencies

Jerusalem, Jan 28: Iran said on Sunday it successfully launched three satellites into space with a rocket that had multiple failures in the past, the latest for a programme that the West says improves Tehran’s ballistic missiles.
The launch comes as heightened tensions grip the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, sparking fears of a regional conflict.
While Iran has not intervened militarily in the conflict, it has faced increased pressure within its theocracy for action after a deadly Islamic State suicide bombing earlier this month and as proxy groups like Yemen’s Houthi rebels conduct attacks linked to the war. Meanwhile, Western nations remain worried about Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear programme.
Footage released by Iranian state television showed a nighttime launch for the Simorgh rocket. An analysis of the footage showed that it took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.
State TV named the launched satellites Mahda, Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1. It described the Mahda as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication respectively. (AP)

