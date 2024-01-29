Monday, January 29, 2024
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar

Patna, Jan 29:  The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Bihar on Monday.

He will reach Islampur in Kishanganj district from West Bengal’s Sonpur village. Rahul Gandhi will start padyatra from Farigola village and go to Sell Tax Chowk, Dharamganj Chowk, station service road, bus stand and finally reach Khagra stadium.

Gandhi will address a public meeting in Khagra stadium.

The team of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee handed over the baton to Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh at Sonpur-Islampur border.

“We have been preparing for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi for the last 9 days in extreme cold conditions. The Congress workers worked round the clock here to make the Yatra successful. He will get the huge public support in Seemanchal area of Bihar,” said Madan Mohan Jha, MLC and former state president of Congress party in Bihar.

Gandhi will address a rally in Purnia on Tuesday.

IANS

Go to Pak if you don’t believe in Constitution: Priyank Kharge to K’taka BJP leaders
Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs
Environment

IRF Executive Director lauds successful rhino conservation  in India

Guwahati, Jan 29: International Rhino Foundation (IRF) has applauded the hitherto successful conservation of Greater One-horned Rhino in...
NATIONAL

MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water

Jaipur, Jan 29: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have signed a MoU over East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) water...
Environment

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak for mitigation of human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitation...
NATIONAL

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Monday exhorted his party to ensure the...

