Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

Referring to a recent recruitment drive for 5,696 jobs of ALPs with the age limit of 18-30, the MNS chief called upon his party activists and the Employment Cell to ensure that maximum number of Marathi youngsters get these jobs.

The Ministry of Railways (MoR) had issued this year’s first central notice advertisement for the Grade II jobs on January 20, which carries an attractive starting salary of Rs 19,900 per month, and the last late for submitting applications is February19.

Raj Thackeray pointed out that while the basic details are available, “more details will be available on the website” for the prospective candidates who are expected to study it.

There are around 21 website addresses listed by the MoR, for different states and regions across the country for the ALP jobs.

“The MNS soldiers should not just tell the candidates to ‘check out the website’. Proper details should be posted at the (party) branches, liaison offices, and other places. Experts in this subject should be shown this advertisement and prepare suitable instructions for those intending to apply for these jobs,” Raj Thackeray ordered his party.

He said: “It must be ensured that maximum number Marathi youths should get employment in this. The Employment Cell is prepared for it”.

Raj Thackeray urged his activists that the full details of the jobs should be prominently posted in all the party office, and the candidates must be given full guidance on how to fill in the applications online, tips on clearing the interviews, etc., so that the highest number of Marathis can get these railway jobs.

This spells a sea-change for the aggressive Raj Thackeray of the fledgling MNS (founded in 2006) who had allegedly instigated attacks against North Indians in the state, including railway recruitment candidates in October 2008, and on other occasions.

At that time, the issue had snowballed into a major political crisis with the Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad calling him ‘a mental case’, demanding his arrest and banning the MNS.

The MNS had attacked North Indian hawkers, traders, businessmen in different cities in the state and even targeted senior politicians like Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manoj Tewari and others.

Given the current job scenario and public sentiments, this time Raj Thackeray has apparently chosen the strategy of ‘merit’ over ‘maar-pit’ to make certain that not only Marathi youth get the right counseling, but also hand-holding them at all the stages to get the MoR’s ALP jobs.