Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH) chapter of the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has written to the CEM of the GHADC, Albinush Marak seeking an investigation in what they termed misappropriation of Rs 69 lakhs from three projects under the MDC’s scheme in the Zikzak (Mahendraganj) constituency.

The complaint was submitted this afternoon at Tura, Jan 30.

The accusation comes through a press release by the organization, after a field verification of RTI data which allegedly showed three projects: earth filling for a playground in Silkona under Mahendraganj (Rs 25 lakhs), the construction of a boulder wall at the same playground for Rs 19 lakhs and the construction of 5 toilets in Silkona (for an amount of Rs 25 lakhs).

All the above projects were commissioned under the Fifteenth Finance Commission (Basic Grant 2nd Installment) for 2021-2022 in the serial no.67, 68, and 69 respectively of the Lists of Project under Annexure V with NGO accusing the MDC of acting in collusion with the contractor of these projects to misappropriate the amount.

“The RTI reveals that the MDC, Akter Ali, received a substantial amount from these projects without any corresponding execution of work on the ground. This is a clear case of corruption and misuse of public funds,” said AHAM co-chairman, Brejio Marak.

AHAM further questioned the accountability mechanism of the GHADC where individuals entrusted with public resources are not being held accountable for their actions.

“This lack of accountability can perpetuate corruption and erode public trust in institutions. Those meant to check such corruption are egging it on and this is hampering progress. There might be flaws in the selection, monitoring, and evaluation of projects, allowing corruption to thrive. Addressing these systemic issues is crucial for preventing similar incidents in the future,” they felt.

AHAM felt that the case of Akter Ali, the MDC from Mahendraganj was just the tip of the iceberg and highlighted the need for reforms in the GHADC on financial management and anti corruption.

The NGO added that they would look at all implementations of such schemes funded by the GHADC, in the coming days to ensure such cases of corruption are highlighted.

“We want legal action against such MDCs under the laws of the land and we will work towards that goal so that such corruption can be rooted out and these misappropriation of public funds put up on public display,” added Brejio.

Previous article
Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir
Next article
3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were reportedly killed and 14 others sustained injuries during a...
NATIONAL

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the gross enrolment ratio in the...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

  Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir at a...
INTERNATIONAL

US authority fines Infosys $225 for violating short payment of tax

Shillong, January 30: The Nevada Department of Taxation in the US has been slapped a fine of $225...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...
Load more

Popular news

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge