Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir at a function held at Mawrah in the presence of Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, PHE Minister Marcuise M Marak and Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliem.

Chief Minister  Sangma said that conservation of water bodies and creation of reservoirs is one of the important agenda of the government. “We will be investing approximately 400 crores in the next three years in creating reservoirs across the state,” he said.

He informed only about 4-5 per cent of rain water is retained by the State and the rest flows to the neighboring state and country and creating reservoirs in the only way to retain the rain water.

The Chief Minister also said that the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir would also serve as a multi-purpose project promoting Tourism, Aquaculture and Farming. He also added that the stretch of 25 kms road from the Sohra main road to Khongtong village will be black topped under the PMGSY scheme and work is expected to be completed by January 2025. “This road will not only be a blessing to the people of the area but will boost Tourism to a large extent,” he said.

For the Mawrah Multipurpose Reservoir Project, Reconnaissance Survey & Project Conceptualization started on April 2021 at a Project Cost of Rs 1.50 Crore through the project funding from NABARD – RIDF XXVI, FY 2021-22. Later on, other financial assistances were also received from State Plan and the Meghalayan Age Ltd. for the construction of the Footbridge Over Dam, Approach Roads Footpaths, Boating Platform and other infrastructures.

The Dam of the Reservoir has been designed in an arc shape for the purpose of structural stability and aesthetic beauty. The total water spread of the reservoir is approximated at 7.7 hectare to 8.0 hectare (19 to 20 acres) with the deepest point of 10.50 m. Its maximum storage capacity is 5,28,000 cubic meter or 528 million litres which is capable to cater water needs to several villages.

Currently, the reservoir is becoming a breeding site for native fish species and is also attracting several migratory birds.

The reservoir is intended to serve as a multifaceted utility water body in the day to day water requirements. It is expected that the reservoir would be an asset that can generate water-based employment opportunities to the local community.

Experts deliberate on ways to mitigate human-wild buffalo conflict at Kaziranga
AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme
