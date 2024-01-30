Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Ananya Panday is lit up as she shares moments with ‘god son’ Pablo

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 30: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday has shared a sneak peek with her “god son,” dog Pablo, flaunting her bright smile.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya, who enjoys 24.6 million followers on the photo sharing application shared a collage with her furry friend.

In the picture we can see the ‘Liger’ fame actress wearing a grey tank top, and paired it with blue denims. She is cuddling the dog.

Ananya flashes her beautiful smile for the lenses, and gave the music of ‘Never Grow Up’ by Taylor Swift to her post.

It was captioned as: “Me and my god son Pablo.”

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen as Ahana in the coming-of-age drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the flick also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

The film revolves around three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

She next has ‘Control’, and the untold story of C Sankaran Nair. (IANS)

Previous article
Dakota Johnson calls Taylor Swift most powerful person in America
