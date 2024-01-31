Cher denied conservatorship over son Elijah Allman

Music legend Cher has been denied putting her son in a conservatorship once again despite airing her concerns.

The iconic singer, 77, told courts she believed it would be best for her son, but he was against the suggestion, reports Mirror.co.uk.

And now, it appears a judge has once again sided with son Elijah Allman and rejected Cher’s request to lock him down. Elijah appeared at a temporary appointment hearing on Monday, and didn’t look impressed by the situation.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it’s said to be the second time this month the star has failed in a bid to control her son’s assets. Earlier this month, the court sided with Elijah’s attorneys who had stated they hadn’t been given enough time to create a case against Cher’s request.

In December of last year, the songstress filed documents to the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents, obtained by People magazine, claimed Cher is looking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate.

The documents are reported to state that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources,” hence Cher calling for a conservatorship.

Elsewhere in the documents came allegations that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not fit to be his conservator as the couple have a “tumultuous relationship” which has been “marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises”. It’s said the documents stated that Cher’s son is “entitled to regular distributions from the Trust” but because of his mental health issues and alleged “substance abuse issues”, his mother is “concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

According to TMZ, the judge at the hearing today (Monday) is said to have heard how Elijah has proven in paperwork that he has remained clean and sober lately and is proving to be fine with handling his own money.

Another date was set for a future trial that is likely to firmly make a decision for both parties. It’s thought that only Elijah, his wife and the lawyers were in court today. Cher is said to have remotely been present. (IANS)