BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

Shillong, Jan 30 /–/ In different operations, conducted on Monday troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled illegal smuggling attempts along the International border, confiscated phensedyl cough syrup and sugar which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

Responding to specific intelligence inputs, the vigilant troops of 172 Battalion of the BSF seized 190 bottles of Phensedyl syrup while being smuggled to Bangladesh through the International border of East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

In another operation, carried out by alert troops of BSF and the Meghalaya police, more than 18,000 kgs of sugar was seized from different bordering districts of Meghalaya. The confiscated phensedyl and sugar were handed over to the respective Customs office and Police station for further necessary legal action.