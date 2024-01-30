Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Haryana Cabinet hikes pension for 14 schemes

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 30: The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved a monthly enhancement of Rs 250 for 14 state pension schemes from January 1. This decision will benefit approximately 31.40 lakh beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the rates of nine social security pension schemes operated under the SEWA Department from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 per month.

These schemes include the Old-Age Samman Allowance Scheme, Haryana Pension to Widows and Destitute Women Scheme, Haryana Disabled Persons Pension Scheme, Ladli Social Allowance Scheme, Haryana Allowance to Dwarf Scheme Pension, Haryana Allowance to Eunuchs Scheme, Financial Assistance to Widowers and Unmarried Persons, Financial Assistance for Stage III and Stage IV cancer patients, and financial assistance to persons suffering from rare diseases.

In addition, financial assistance under the Non-School Going Disabled Children Scheme has been increased from Rs 2,150 to Rs 2,400, to Destitute Children Scheme from Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,100 and Kashmiri Migrants Scheme from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500. Also the financial aid for acid attack victims, women and girls, has been revised.

Patients suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia, with a family income of up to Rs 3 lakh per annum, will now be entitled to a monthly disability pension of Rs 3,000. This decision will benefit 2,083 patients, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill of 2024 to prevent innocent and unemployed youths falling prey to illegal immigration rackets. (IANS)

