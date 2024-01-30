Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Guv watches ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session with APS kids

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, on Monday visited Army Public School, Shillong, and joined the televised interactive session of Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha.
It marked the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) by the PM, aiming to foster a stress-free learning environment, especially for students preparing for their board exams.
The programme also seeks to celebrate and encourage each child for self-realisation.
Notable attendees included Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, Dr BDR Tiwari, IAS, Secretary, Department of Education, Meghalaya, R Rapthap, Brig Sandeep Dhupar, Chairman of Army Public School, Shillong, Col SS Sharma, SOI, Education, Principal APS, Shillong, Rajeevan P, besides 57 teachers and 554 students.

Previous article
Meghalaya Speaker advocates for decorum in every House
Next article
LS polls: NPP banks on MDA’s ‘achievements’
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

LS polls: NPP banks on MDA’s ‘achievements’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The NPP will highlight the achievement report of the NPP-led MDA Government in...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Speaker advocates for decorum in every House

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma participated in the inaugural day of the 84th...
MEGHALAYA

Midday meal workers in state for honorarium hike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: A delegation of cook-cum-helpers under the PM Poshan scheme recently met Secretary of...
MEGHALAYA

Plaint against absent schoolteacher in WJH

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The KSU West Jaintia Hills District on Monday lodge a complaint with Education...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS polls: NPP banks on MDA’s ‘achievements’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The NPP will highlight...

Meghalaya Speaker advocates for decorum in every House

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: Assembly Speaker Thomas A...

Midday meal workers in state for honorarium hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: A delegation of cook-cum-helpers...
Load more

Popular news

LS polls: NPP banks on MDA’s ‘achievements’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The NPP will highlight...

Meghalaya Speaker advocates for decorum in every House

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: Assembly Speaker Thomas A...

Midday meal workers in state for honorarium hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: A delegation of cook-cum-helpers...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge