Guv watches ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session with APS kids

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, on Monday visited Army Public School, Shillong, and joined the televised interactive session of Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha.

It marked the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) by the PM, aiming to foster a stress-free learning environment, especially for students preparing for their board exams.

The programme also seeks to celebrate and encourage each child for self-realisation.

Notable attendees included Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, Dr BDR Tiwari, IAS, Secretary, Department of Education, Meghalaya, R Rapthap, Brig Sandeep Dhupar, Chairman of Army Public School, Shillong, Col SS Sharma, SOI, Education, Principal APS, Shillong, Rajeevan P, besides 57 teachers and 554 students.