Meghalaya Speaker advocates for decorum in every House

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma participated in the inaugural day of the 84th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly premises in Mumbai on Saturday. Sangma initiated discussions on important matters such as the need to maintain the discipline and decorum of the House. Fortunately, he added, debates and discussions in the Meghalaya Assembly are always held in a decent manner with occasional heated exchanges, but decency and decorum of the House is always maintained.

The 84th AIPOC was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the conference. The Meghalaya Assembly Speaker participated on the topic: ‘To strengthen people’s trust in democratic institutions — the need to maintain discipline and decorum in Parliament and the legislatures of States and UTs.’ Speaking on the occasion, Sangma stressed on the need for Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies to uphold the decorum of the House. He pointed out that creating unruly scenes inside the House puts the members in bad light. “Nowadays, we can see members rushing to the well of the House, carrying placards and disobeying rulings of the presiding officer which is indeed very unfortunate and does not augur well for parliamentary democracy’ he said.

Sangma suggested that members can raise their issues in an orderly manner and can also discuss their grievances with the presiding officers outside the chamber. “We do not experience any pandemonium or rushing to the well of the House with placards but only occasional walk-outs by some members when they are not satisfied on some issues,” he said.

The Speaker also mentioned that there are occasions when presiding officers engage in discussions within their chambers with leaders from both the Treasury and Opposition sides, aiming to amicably resolve issues to the satisfaction of all parties involved.

During the conference, the dignitaries deliberated over the agenda such as strengthening people’s trust in democratic institutions, the need to maintain discipline and decorum in Parliament and the legislatures of States and UTs and how to make the committee system more purposeful and effective.