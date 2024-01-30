Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday and said that no father would name his son Nitish Kumar in future.

“Nitish Kumar has done ‘paltimar’ so many times that everyone in the country calls him ‘Palturam’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him ‘Palturam’ as did Amit Shah and now people throughout Bihar and the country are calling him ‘Palturam’.

“Due to his selfish act, no father would name their son Nitish in future,” Virendra, the RJD MLA from Patna’s Maner Assembly constituency said.

Nitish Kumar sabotaged four elected governments in the last 10 years. He first withdrew support from the Jitan Ram Manjhi Government in 2014 and he became the Chief Minister of Bihar.

In 2017, he broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan, which led to the collapse of the elected government and he formed a government with the BJP.

In 2022, he broke his alliance with the NDA and the JD-U-BJP and HAM government collapsed.

Following that he formed the government with the help of the RJD, Congress and Left parties.

On January 28 this year Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with the NDA to form the government.

IANS

Previous article
Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that his brain-computer interface company Neuralink has...
NATIONAL

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent questioning in the ED office in...
NATIONAL

Many Congress leaders set to join BJP next month, says Assam minister

Guwahati, Jan 30: Days after former Assam youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ananya Panday is lit up as she shares moments with ‘god son’ Pablo

Shillong, January 30: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday has shared a sneak peek with her "god son," dog Pablo,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu...

Many Congress leaders set to join BJP next month, says Assam minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30: Days after former Assam youth Congress...
Load more

Popular news

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu...

Many Congress leaders set to join BJP next month, says Assam minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30: Days after former Assam youth Congress...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge