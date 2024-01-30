Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

By: Agencies

Date:

Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent questioning in the ED office in Patna, his younger son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached the central agency’s office in response to summons served to him on January 28, in the IRCTC land-for-job case.

Tejashwi Yadav is facing charges as a beneficiary as ED officials claimed that some of the properties were registered in his name.

The ED has also filed a charge sheet against him and other family members in the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi and its hearing is scheduled on February 9.

A large number of RJD workers and MLAs were present at the gate of the ED’s office on Tuesday and they were shouting slogans against the Centre and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The central agency has brought CRPF for its security.

On Monday, the ED officials had quizzed Lalu Prasad Yadav for 10 hours from 11 am to 9 pm.

Sources said that they asked Lalu Prasad Yadav 60 questions and he was looking calm and composed during the questioning.

He gave answers to all the questions that ED officials asked him in quick succession.

On Monday, no one including Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti who went there as an attendant, was allowed to accompany him.

During the questioning, a large number of RJD supporters were present at the place and shouted slogans against Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They sat in the temple which was located in front of the ED’s office in Patna.

“ED has given the summons but I want to say that those who have public support are not frightened of anyone. We will fight for them,” said Bhai Virendra, RJD MLA.

IANS

