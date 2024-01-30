Plaint against absent schoolteacher in WJH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The KSU West Jaintia Hills District on Monday lodge a complaint with Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma against a teacher of Larnai Lower Primary School who continues to remain absent from school, and in the process affecting the students’ academic progress.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Education minister, the KSU WJH education secretary, Hababiangki Biam, said that the concerned teacher had joined the school on July 4 in 2013. He, hwoever, attended school only 33 days that year.

According to him, the teacher then was present on only 23 days in 2014. From April to August, 2016, he only logged 49 days of work.

Biam said that he was finally suspended from March 2017 to November 2019. “But surprisingly he was reinstated beginning December 2019, despite repeatedly being absent from school,” the KSU leader said.