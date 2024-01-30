Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Midday meal workers in state for honorarium hike

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: A delegation of cook-cum-helpers under the PM Poshan scheme recently met Secretary of Ministry of Education in Delhi to demand enhancement of the central share of their monthly honorarium.
The delegation had met the Secretary on January 23.
It has sought a hike in the monthly honorarium from Rs 900 to Rs 5,000.
Informing about this here on Monday, president of the Union of Cook cum Helpers, Banalist Syiem, said that they are currently receiving Rs 900 from the centre and Rs 1100 from the state government as their monthly honorarium.
According to him, there are more than 20,000 cook-cum-helpers in Meghalaya.
She said that they have been raising the issues for enhancement of their monthly honorarium with both the Centre and state government from time to time.
“But unfortunately we never received any positive response,” she said.
Although the delegation comprised workers from Meghalaya only, the demand for enhancement of the honorarium pertains to the cook-cum-helpers from across the Northeast, Syiem added.
According to her, the cook-cum-helpers from the Northeast had also taken up the issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take up the issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

