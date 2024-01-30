Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has drawn up its festival calendar for 2024.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has prepared a table of 12 festivals to be celebrated on the temple premises this year.

With Ram Lalla seated in the temple, preparations are being made to celebrate all the religious events and festivals as per the Hindu traditions, said Trust treasurer Govind Devagiri.

The temple will celebrate its first Basant Panchami festival at a grand level on Feb 14.

He said that Basant Panchami, Ram Navami, Sita Navami, Narasimha Jayanti, Sawan Jhula Utsav, Janmashtami, Bawandwadashi, Vijayadashami, Sharad Purnima and Diwali will be celebrated on a grand scale on the temple premises.

Festivals like Vivah Panchami, Makar Sankranti will also be celebrated.

Ayodhya has been hosting various fairs and festivals throughout the year. These include Shravan Jhoola Mela (July-August), Parikrama Mela (October-November), Ram Navami (March-April), Rathyatra (June-July), Saryu Snan (October-November), Ram Vivah (November), Ramayan Mela (December).

Bharat Kund Mela, and Balark Tirth Mela, are being organised in March and October, are also some of the important fairs and festivals celebrated here.

According to the Trust office-bearers, the celebrations of festivals will not have participation of the public.

The celebrities will be invited for the celebrations, which will be telecast live for the common people to get connected.

IANS

Previous article
GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops
Next article
King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather in the city over the past few days, the...
NATIONAL

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III, is leading an educational...
INTERNATIONAL

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President Joe Biden to "strike back" at Iran to retaliate...
NATIONAL

Uber launches operations in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 30: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday launched its operations in Jammu & Kashmir, with its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather...

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

NATIONAL 0
London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity...

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President...
Load more

Popular news

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather...

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

NATIONAL 0
London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity...

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge