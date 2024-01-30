Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III, is leading an educational initiative that will impact the lives of up to four million children in India across five years.

The initiative LiftEd — Learning and Innovation in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy to Transform Education — aims to strengthen India’s education ecosystem and was launched on International Day of Education last week.

Targeting public school children across grades 1-3, LiftEd brings together a diverse mix of education experts to improve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in India, raising up to USD 20 million (INR 166 crore) from a consortium of 26 partners.

Notable names include Atlassian Foundation, Bridges Outcomes Partnerships, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS Optimus Foundation, and USAID.

The initiative comes after the Indian government identified FLN as an ‘urgent and necessary prerequisite to learning’ and in 2021, launched the landmark NIPUN Bharat Mission to equip every child aged 4-10 with FLN skills by 2026-27.

“Applying our learnings from previous successes in education in India, we recognised the value of aligning with the Government of India’s goals, embedding a systems-change approach, and unlocking the power of technology early on,” said Bharath Visweswariah, Executive Director India, British Asian Trust.

FLN is understood as the ability to read and understand basic text and solve basic mathematical problems by the end of grade three.

“LiftEd’s ambition is to strengthen these ‘building blocks’ of learning through a dual approach: on-ground and at-home interventions,” the British Asian Trust said in a statement.

It further said that LiftEd’s on-ground education partners are working with state governments and school facilitators in five geographies — Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar — to train them and build their capacity to improve FLN levels.

Parallely, LiftEd has also launched an EdTech Accelerator to develop digital solutions to improve FLN for low-income students in India.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales along with a group of British Asian business leaders, to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia.IANS

 

Previous article
Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024
Next article
Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather in the city over the past few days, the...
NATIONAL

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has drawn up its festival calendar for 2024. The Shri Ram...
INTERNATIONAL

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President Joe Biden to "strike back" at Iran to retaliate...
NATIONAL

Uber launches operations in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 30: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday launched its operations in Jammu & Kashmir, with its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather...

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has...

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President...
Load more

Popular news

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather...

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has...

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge