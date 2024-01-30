Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Seng Khasi elders meet peers from across globe

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Elders of the Seng Khasi community of Meghalaya were among 300 attendees from over 33 countries of the 8th International Conference of World Elders, being hosted by ICCS in Dibrugarh, Assam, from January 28 to February 1.
The conference aims to promote cross-cultural collaboration among spiritual leaders and elders to explore “Shared Sustainable Prosperity.”
The event also looks to bridge ancient wisdom with modern challenges for global harmony.
The elders of Seng Khasi engaged with elders from various countries representing indigenous faiths.
They also had the opportunity to highlight the distinct identity of the Khasi community through a captivating performance of the traditional warrior dance ‘Ka Shad Thma’ by the youth of Seng Khasi Kmie.
The Seng Khasi community holds the belief of ‘One Truth, Many Ways,’ emphasising diverse perspectives.
Safeguarding their culture and traditions involves preserving oral history, rituals, and fostering mutual respect for different paths within their indigenous identity.

