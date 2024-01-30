Auto-rickshaw rams into truck on NH-44; driver killed, 2 injured

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Jan 29: A horrific accident unfolded at Umlew bridge on National Highway 44 (Shillong Bypass) in Ri-Bhoi, leaving the driver of an auto-rickshaw dead and two occupants severely injured, on Monday.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 11:35 am when the auto-rickshaw (ML10 C6897), driven by Dhiren Chandra Barman, lost control while heading towards the toll plaza from Umroi. It collided with a truck (AS01 GC0191) coming from the opposite direction, resulting in significant damage to the auto-rickshaw.

The injured occupants were promptly transported to Bhoirymbong CHC by ambulance.

Following necessary formalities, both vehicles involved were towed to the Khapmara PIC premises for further action, and the deceased was taken to the morgue at Civil Hospital Nongpoh.

A thorough inquest was conducted on the deceased’s body, leading to a post-mortem examination.

Upon completion, the body was handed over to his family for the final rites. It is worth noting that the driver of the truck involved fled the scene immediately after the incident.