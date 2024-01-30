Tuesday, January 30, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, local media reported.

Balochistan Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said security forces on Monday night thwarted three “coordinated attacks” launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Mach town on Monday night, Dawn reported.

The minister posted on X: “The security forces thwarted the terrorists’ attempt to create lawlessness in Mach town of the province by taking swift action.”

Militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attacks. (IANS)

Previous article
GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops
Next article
US authority fines Infosys $225 for violating short payment of tax
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were reportedly killed and 14 others sustained injuries during a...
NATIONAL

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the gross enrolment ratio in the...
MEGHALAYA

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH) chapter of the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

  Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir at a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH)...
Load more

Popular news

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge