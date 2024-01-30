Tuesday, January 30, 2024
US authority fines Infosys $225 for violating short payment of tax

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 30: The Nevada Department of Taxation in the US has been slapped a fine of $225 for alleged violation of short payment of modified business tax for two quarters.

However, the company maintained that it is in the process of determining further steps after checking the veracity of the claim.

Infosys said in a stock exchange filing, “On January 25, the Nevada Department of Taxation sent a communication for the collection of penalty. The violations and contraventions committed or alleged to be committed is short payment of modified business tax for Quarter 4, 2021 to Quarter 1 of 2022.”

Infosys maintained that there is no material impact on finances, operations or other activities of the company following the development.

Short payment refers to partial or reduced payment made that is lesser than the invoiced amount.

Earlier, Florida’s department of revenue had imposed a penalty of $76.92 on Infosys in August 2023 for shortfall of tax payment.

In October 2023, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts had imposed a fine of $1,101.96 on Infosys.

The Commercial Tax Department of India in September had last year sent a demand notice of Rs 26.5 lakh to Infosys for integrated goods and services tax (IGCST), along with penalty and interest charges. (IANS)

NATIONAL

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were reportedly killed and 14 others sustained injuries during a...
NATIONAL

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the gross enrolment ratio in the...
MEGHALAYA

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH) chapter of the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

  Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir at a...

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH)...
3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH)...
