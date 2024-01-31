Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NATIONAL

IYC, NSUI slam BJP over UGC’s ‘attempt to de-reserve’ posts for SC & ST

By: Agencies

Date:

Panaji, Jan 31:  The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have criticised the alleged attempt of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ‘de-reserve’ the posts of SC, ST and OBC individuals and place them in General category.

Goa unit Youth Congress President Joel Andrade on Wednesday, during a presser at the Congress House, slammed the BJP government over the issue. NSUI’s Goa president Naushad Chaudhari and Goa unit IYC General Secretary Aharaz Mulla were also present.

Andrade said that on Tuesday evening, the UGC withdrew from its website the draft guidelines suggesting ‘de-reservation’ of reserved posts for SC, ST and OBC categories.

“If this comes into force, then Bahujan Samaj youths will be deprived of the reservation. We condemn the act of the BJP government for playing tactics to remove reservations,” he said. Ahraz Mulla said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried out Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra to connect with ‘Bahujan Samaj’, know and understand their difficulties.

“We are trying to connect marginalised society but on the other hand, the UGC is attempting to deprive Bahujan Samaj of their rights,” Mulla said, adding the ideology of BJP is “anti-bahujan”. He said that the Constitution suggests equality and not depriving people of their rights.

Naushad Chaudhari said that if this draft comes into reality then youths of Bahujan Samaj will face injustice.

“This is an attack on the Bahujan Samaj students,” he said while criticising the BJP.

He said that draft guidelines suggest that if enough candidates from the SC, ST and OBC categories are not available, the posts will be filled in the general category.

IANS

16 AIIMS, 315 medical colleges established in last 10 years: President Murmu
Cong likely to field Saleng Sangma from Tura in LS polls
