Shillong, Jan 31: Congress leader Saleng Sangma who is all set to get the party ticket to contest Lok Sabha election from Tura, today said that neither he nor the NPP candidate should see each other as a threat while both of them prepare to face each other in the Lok Sabha election.

Saleng Sangma said that he is offering himself as the option for people and if people wish, they would elect him as their MP.